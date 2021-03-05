UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions In Auckland - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:28 PM

New Zealand To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions in Auckland - Reports

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Friday that the authorities would ease COVID-19 restrictions set in Auckland that were caused by one case of infection there, the New Zealand Herald reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Friday that the authorities would ease COVID-19 restrictions set in Auckland that were caused by one case of infection there, the New Zealand Herald reports.

According to the newspaper, Auckland - the largest city of New Zealand - will go to Level 2 on Sunday, while the rest of the country will be moved to Level 1, as per the government's decision.

Last Saturday, Ardern had stated that Auckland was put to Level 3 for 7 days, while the rest were moved to Level 2, which closes schools and offices and limits public gatherings to up to 100 people.

According to New Zealand's health authorities, the country registered more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases, 2,295 people were cured and 26 died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Auckland Sunday Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

16 minutes ago

New EU Sanctions to Widen Divide With Russia at Ti ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari calls masses to visit three-day Isla ..

3 minutes ago

IT ministry approves provision of broadband servic ..

3 minutes ago

Tsunami Alert Canceled After 8.1 Earthquake in New ..

3 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar asks ECP to initiate contempt proceeding ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.