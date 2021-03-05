New Zealand To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions in Auckland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Friday that the authorities would ease COVID-19 restrictions set in Auckland that were caused by one case of infection there, the New Zealand Herald reports.

According to the newspaper, Auckland - the largest city of New Zealand - will go to Level 2 on Sunday, while the rest of the country will be moved to Level 1, as per the government's decision.

Last Saturday, Ardern had stated that Auckland was put to Level 3 for 7 days, while the rest were moved to Level 2, which closes schools and offices and limits public gatherings to up to 100 people.

According to New Zealand's health authorities, the country registered more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases, 2,295 people were cured and 26 died.