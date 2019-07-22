New Zealand to further tighten rules on firearms

The New Zealand government on Monday announced further efforts to tighten gun control in the country

The move to tighten gun control included a national register for all firearms, tighter restrictions on individual firearms licenses and a ban on visitors to New Zealand from buying any guns.

Announcing the details of the reform on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the move will stop firearms getting into the wrong hands.

"The terror attack on March 15 highlighted the flaws in our licensing system," Ardern said.

The overhaul of gun laws comes with a message ingrained in law: firearm ownership is a privilege and not a right, reiterated by both Prime Minster Ardern and Police Minister Stuart Nash.

Other reforms announced on Monday included halving the 10-year licence expiry to five years, barring visitors to New Zealand from purchasing firearms, more powers for police to take guns, requiring a firearm licence for ammunition and parts purchases and registering the country's estimated 260 gun clubs.

The new bill is yet to be drafted. Police Minister Nash expected it will be introduced in August.