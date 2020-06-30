UrduPoint.com
New Zealand To Host 2021 APEC Summit In Virtual Format - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

New Zealand to Host 2021 APEC Summit in Virtual Format - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hosted by New Zealand, will take place in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 has seriously impacted how we conduct international diplomacy. That includes hosting APEC. As has occurred with many other international government-to-government events, APEC21 will proceed using virtual digital platforms," Peters said in a statement.

The official added that opting for a virtual format would allow focusing on reaching beneficial outcomes for the involved parties.

"We will continue to look to find ways to showcase New Zealand and leverage the virtual hosting of APEC to our national advantage," he said.

The APEC, which now includes 21 members, was set up in 1989 as an economic forum to promote integration and interdependence within the Asia-Pacific region.

