New Zealand to Introduce 35% Duties on Imports From Russia Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) New Zealand will introduce 35% tariffs on all imports from Russia, and ban the export of some of the industrial products in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor said on Wednesday.

"The Government have announced that they will apply 35% tariffs to all imports from Russia, and extend the existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries," a statement said, adding that the measures will enter into force from April 25.

New Zealand has also banned the export of industrial products, such as ICT equipment and engines, O'Connor said in a statement.

According to the statement, these measures are New Zealand's most significant economic response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.