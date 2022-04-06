UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Introduce 35% Duties On Imports From Russia Over Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:46 PM

New Zealand to Introduce 35% Duties on Imports From Russia Over Ukraine

New Zealand will introduce 35% tariffs on all imports from Russia, and ban the export of some of the industrial products in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) New Zealand will introduce 35% tariffs on all imports from Russia, and ban the export of some of the industrial products in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor said on Wednesday.

"The Government have announced that they will apply 35% tariffs to all imports from Russia, and extend the existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries," a statement said, adding that the measures will enter into force from April 25.

New Zealand has also banned the export of industrial products, such as ICT equipment and engines, O'Connor said in a statement.

According to the statement, these measures are New Zealand's most significant economic response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk February April Media All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

US to Sanction Putin's Children, Other Top Officia ..

US to Sanction Putin's Children, Other Top Officials' Families - Senior Official

44 seconds ago
 US in Alignment With G7 Announces Ban on New Inves ..

US in Alignment With G7 Announces Ban on New Investment in Russia

47 seconds ago
 West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fuelin ..

West Aims to Undermine Moscow-Kiev Talks by Fueling Hysteria Over Bucha - Lavrov

48 seconds ago
 Russia Accuses Western Media, Primarily From US, o ..

Russia Accuses Western Media, Primarily From US, of Complicity in Crimes in Buch ..

52 seconds ago
 Greeks demonstrate over soaring prices

Greeks demonstrate over soaring prices

6 minutes ago
 "Putli Tamasha" held for creating awareness about ..

"Putli Tamasha" held for creating awareness about rapid population growth

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.