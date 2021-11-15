New Zealand to Launch Revaccination Program on November 29 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Revaccination against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose will be launched in New Zealand starting from November 29, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"Today I can announce we will roll out a booster vaccination program with doses being administered from November 29. The rollout of boosters will be simple: basically anyone who has been fully vaccinated six months or more ago can get a booster," Ardern said at a press conference after cabinet meeting, broadcasted live on the minister`s Facebook page.

The Prime Minister stressed that the revaccination program will focus on those who are most at-risk of contracting COVID-19. All New Zealanders over the age of 18 will be able to take a booster dose at some point, revaccinations will be free.

Ardern called boosters a belt and braces approach, saying that New Zealand remained one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Ninety percent of the population received the first vaccine dose, 81% are fully vaccinated.