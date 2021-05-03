UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Open Travel Bubble With Cook Islands

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:11 PM

New Zealand to open travel bubble with Cook Islands

New Zealand will open a travel bubble with the tiny Cook Islands this month, adopting quarantine-free arrangements similar to those already established with Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

Wellington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :New Zealand will open a travel bubble with the tiny Cook Islands this month, adopting quarantine-free arrangements similar to those already established with Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said the bubble with the South Pacific island state of about 20,000 people would open on May 17 and initially involve about three flights a week.

"Two-way quarantine-free travel is a significant step in both countries' Covid-19 recovery, and a direct result of both New Zealand and the Cook Islands' successful response to the pandemic," she said.

The remote Cook Islands is one of few places in the world to remain coronavirus-free, while New Zealand has eliminated community transmission and recorded only 25 deaths in a population of five million.

The Cook Islands is self-governing in "free association" with New Zealand, meaning that while it administers its own affairs, Cook Islanders are both New Zealand citizens and Cook Islands nationals.

As a result, there are more expatriate Cook Islanders living in New Zealand than on the islands.

"(The bubble) will mean families can reconnect, commercial arrangements can resume and Kiwis can take a much-welcomed winter break and support the Cook Islands' tourism sector and recovery," Ardern said.

A long-awaited travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened last month, and has been hailed as a major milestone in restarting a global travel industry gutted by the pandemic.

New Zealand opposition leader Judith Collins said Wellington should now prioritise opening travel bubbles with Tonga and Samoa, two Pacific island nations that have detected no community cases of Covid-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Wellington Tonga Samoa May Industry Million Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel F ..

28 minutes ago

Yas Island firework extravaganza set to light up E ..

28 minutes ago

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases , all from ove ..

28 minutes ago

'Bus terminals witnessing huge crowd of homeward-b ..

1 minute ago

17 killed in traffic accident in Cote d'Ivoire

1 minute ago

China's nutrition improvement program benefits ove ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.