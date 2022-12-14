New Zealand to Provide $1.94Mln to ICRC for Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) New Zealand will provide the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with 3 million New Zealand Dollars ($1.94 million) for the procurement of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to survive this winter, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Tuesday.

"New Zealand will provide an additional $3 million through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support Ukrainians with basic humanitarian needs as part of our continuing support for Ukraine. This will cover items like medical supplies and equipment, power transformers and generators to cope with blackouts, and essential winter items for vulnerable families in Ukraine, like food, water and sanitation and hygiene items," Mahuta said in a statement on the website.

New Zealand has joined the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine since late February. New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions against 1,200 individuals and entities from Russia and its ally, Belarus. It also halted trade with Moscow.

In November, the New Zealand authorities approved the extension of the stay of the country's 66 soldiers in the United Kingdom until mid-2023 to train the Ukrainian military.