New Zealand To Require Full Vaccination For Foreign Visitors Starting November

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) New Zealand said on Sunday that all adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the country starting November 1.

"To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," the government said in a statement.

All arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status while registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System and show proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to their airline and customs officials upon landing.

"The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group has recommended that a full course of any of the 22 COVID-19 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival, will be acceptable at this stage. Guidance will be prepared on what will qualify as evidence of a vaccination or an exemption," the statement read.

New Zealand has already fully vaccinated 46% of the eligible population, while at least 78% have received the first shot.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population in order to avoid further lockdowns.

