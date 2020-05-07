New Zealand to Review Further Lifting of Coronavirus-Related Restrictions on Monday

New Zealand will decide on Monday whether to further relax coronavirus-related restrictions as the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country has dropped to zero in the past few days, the authorities have said

The island nation reported its first COVID-19 case in late February, after which the tally began to grow daily. New Zealand's alert level system was introduced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on March 21. After the number of confirmed cases increased to over 100, Ardern announced that the country was moving to the highest level four. In late April, New Zealand moved back to the current level of three, having lifted the lockdown and resuming classes in schools.

"Cabinet is reviewing whether we are ready to move to Alert Level 2 on Monday 11 May. Until then, we remain at Alert Level 3," the government wrote on an official website concerning the coronavirus response on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Ardern said that level two would allow New Zealand to revive retail services, sports and travel, as well as allow public gatherings with some strict rules in place.

"For retail that means physical distancing for all staff and customers. Larger retailers and malls will follow the lead of our supermarkets. For hairdressers and beauticians it means wearing appropriate personal protective equipment," the prime minister explained.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings at this stage would be limited to 100 people, Ardern said, adding that the borders would remain closed, but traveling within the country would be allowed.

"Level two has been designed to get as many people back to work as possible and get the economy back up and running, but in the safest way possible," she noted.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 1,489, while 21 people have died altogether, according to the country's Health Ministry update.