New Zealand To Send Plane To Afghanistan To Evacuate Its Citizens - Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand to Send Plane to Afghanistan to Evacuate Its Citizens - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) New Zealand is set to send a plane to Afghanistan to evacuate its citizens as well as Afghan nationals who assisted the New Zealand defense forces, as Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, said on Monday.

"At cabinet today we discussed 3 aspects of New Zealand's assistance. One - getting New Zealand citizens and their family members out safely. Two - support for Afghan nationals who assisted the New Zealand defense force or other government agencies during our deployment, who may be at risk. Three - New Zealand defense force deployment to the region to assist with evacuation," Ardern stated at a press briefing.

Currently 53 New Zealanders are in Afghanistan, and 37 Afghan nationals may fit the criteria for evacuation, the prime minister added.

A C-130 military aircraft and accompanying personnel will be sent to Afghanistan to assist the evacuation.

"At this stage we are planning to deploy for a month, but we don't know whether the security situation will allow us to operate for that long, so we'll do as much as we can over the next few weeks," Chief of Defense Force Kevin Short said.

On Sunday, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.

