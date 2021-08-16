New Zealand to Send Rescue Mission to Afghanistan Earliest by Wednesday - Defense Minister

New Zealand can deploy its armed forces to assist with the evacuation of the country's citizens and their families from Afghanistan as early as Wednesday, Defense Minister Peeni Henare said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) New Zealand can deploy its armed forces to assist with the evacuation of the country's citizens and their families from Afghanistan as early as Wednesday, Defense Minister Peeni Henare said on Monday.

The country is expected to deploy a C-130 Hercules aircraft with 40 New Zealand Defence Force personnel, including engineers and medics, according to New Zealand radio station RNZ.

"We can deploy as early as Wednesday morning. There are a number of logistics we're working through with our Australian counterparts. But that is what I've been advised as the earliest time we could deploy," Henare told the broadcaster.

The country also plans to evacuate Afghans who assisted the New Zealand armed forces, the foreign ministry, police as well as those who helped with the inquiry into the possible civilian deaths during the Operation Burnham of the New Zealand Special Air Service, the news outlet reported.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.