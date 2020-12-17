UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Start Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19 In Second Half Of 2021 - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

New Zealand to Start Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Second Half of 2021 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) New Zealand will start the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the second half of 2021, the country's government said on Thursday in a statement.

"The first priority will be to vaccinate border workers and essential staff who are at the greatest risk of getting COVID-19. Vaccines are expected to be delivered to front line workers in the second quarter of 2021. The aim is to then commence vaccination of the general public in the second half of the year," the statement said.

The country has also signed agreements with two companies - AstraZeneca and Novavax - on purchasing 7.

6 million and 10.72 million doses of vaccines, respectively. Before that, the country had already signed deals to buy vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as by Janssen Pharmaceutica.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 74.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.6 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New Zealand has confirmed 2,100 coronavirus cases so far, with 25 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Buy March Border Government Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

10 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

10 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

10 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

10 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.