New Zealand To Vaccinate People Against Mpox With Unapproved Vaccine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) New Zealand authorities are preparing to vaccinate the population against mpox, also known as monkeypox, with a vaccine that has not yet been approved, local media reported on Monday.

The authorities want to get a vaccine out as soon as possible, but Medsafe, New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority has asked for necessary documentation from the manufacturer, which means that the vaccine will be rolled out unapproved, New Zealand's 1News tv channel reported.

Since it is against law to advertise unapproved medicines, there will be no big marketing campaign and the vaccine's proprietary name will not be used, media reported.

"That's right, we can't (promote or advertise unapproved medicines). But we are making sure that everyone has the opportunity for a funded visit with their medical practitioner to discuss whether the vaccine is right for them," Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall was quoted as saying by 1News.

In August 2022, media reports said the country's authorities are considering the use of the Jynneos mpox vaccine recommended in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. The report said only about 5,000 vials of the vaccine that is enough for immunization of nearly 20,000 people were so far obtained. The vaccine will be available from January 16.

Mpox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. Since May 2022, mpox cases have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic. The decease affected over 83,000 people in 110 countries, including 66 fatalities, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. New Zealand has registered 41 confirmed cases.

