New Zealand, Tonga Vow To Strengthen Ties

Published August 28, 2024

New Zealand, Tonga vow to strengthen ties

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) New Zealand and Tonga renewed their statement of partnership on Wednesday, which set out the common priority areas for cooperation including climate change, security, education, labor mobility and trade.

"New Zealand and Tonga have a close, long-standing relationship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, our shared love of sport, and our commitment to a safe and prosperous Pacific region," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said after meeting with his Tongan counterpart Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni on the sidelines of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga.

The two leaders also acknowledged the notable success of the long-term partnership between Tonga and New Zealand in strengthening policing and combating trans-national crime.

The progress has been welcomed by the two sides on two projects funded through the New Zealand international development cooperation program - the installation of a second under-sea telecommunications cable and preparations for the construction of new parliament complex in Tonga.

These two priority infrastructure projects will strengthen governance and make Tonga more resilient to disasters, Luxon said, adding that New Zealand partners with Tonga and Australia to deliver the projects.

