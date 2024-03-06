New Zealand Tourism Shows Continued Recovery
Published March 06, 2024
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) New Zealand's international tourism is continuing to rebound and steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey said on Wednesday.
results from the International Visitor Survey published on Tuesday showed for the year ending December 2023, international visitors spent 9.9 billion NZ Dollars (6.03 billion U.S. dollars) in New Zealand, indicating the tourism industry is continuing to recover, Doocey said.
This places international tourism as New Zealand's second biggest export earner behind milk powder, butter and cheese.
"While the economy faces significant challenges, tourism will play a critical role in our recovery," he said, adding rebounding international tourism is fantastic news for communities and businesses who directly benefit from tourist expenditure.
The year ending December 2023 recorded 2.96 million overseas visitor arrivals, about 76 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
