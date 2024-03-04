Open Menu

New Zealand Trials Using Hydrogen In Aviation For First Time

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Hydrogen has been used at an airport in New Zealand for the first time, part of a long-term journey to decarbonize aviation, Wellington Airport Chief Executive Matt Clarke said on Monday.

"The trial will help us assess the viability of hydrogen for charging and give us a good insight into the operational challenges and opportunities," Clarke said.

Four New Zealand businesses have come together to trial using hydrogen in an aviation setting for the first time in the country from Monday to March 15.

Air New Zealand, Wellington Airport, Toyota New Zealand, and Hiringa Energy have joined forces to trial using hydrogen to charge Air New Zealand's electric tugs and service vehicles over the next few weeks at Wellington Airport.

Air New Zealand wants to pioneer the commercial deployment of green hydrogen-powered aircraft in New Zealand, said its Senior Sustainability Manager Jacob Snelgrove.

"Green hydrogen is starting to be used around the world as a low-emission fuel for buses, trucks, trains, and boats. Aircraft are the logical next step and successful test flights are already underway overseas," Snelgrove said.

