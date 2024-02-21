New Zealand V Australia - 1st T20 International Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Brief scores after New Zealand's innings in the first Twenty20 international against Australia in Wellington on Wednesday:
New Zealand 215-3 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 68, Devon Conway 63, Finn Allen 32; Mitchell Marsh 1-21, Mitchell Starc 1-39, Pat Cummins 1-43)
Australia yet to bat
Toss: New Zealand
