New Zealand V Australia - 1st T20 International Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Brief scores after New Zealand's innings in the first Twenty20 international against Australia in Wellington on Wednesday:

New Zealand 215-3 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 68, Devon Conway 63, Finn Allen 32; Mitchell Marsh 1-21, Mitchell Starc 1-39, Pat Cummins 1-43)

Australia yet to bat

Toss: New Zealand

