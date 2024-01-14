New Zealand V Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 International Score
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the second T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday:
New Zealand 194-8 in 20 overs (F. Allen 74; H. Rauf 3-38)
Toss: Pakistan
