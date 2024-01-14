New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 international score

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the second T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday:

New Zealand 194-8 in 20 overs (F. Allen 74; H. Rauf 3-38) v Pakistan 173 all out in 19.

3 overs (B. Azam 66, F. Zaman 50; A. Milne 4-33)

result: New Zealand win by 21 runs

Series: New Zealand lead best-of-five series 2-0

Toss: Pakistan