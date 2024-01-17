New Zealand V Pakistan - 3rd Twenty20 International Score
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Brief scores in the third T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dunedin on Wednesday:
New Zealand 224-7 in 20 overs (F. Allen 137, T. Seifert 31; H. Rauf 2-60) v Pakistan 179-7 (B. Azam 58, M. Nawaz 28)
result: New Zealand won by 45 runs
Series: New Zealand lead the best-of-five series 3-0
Toss: Pakistan
