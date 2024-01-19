New Zealand V Pakistan - 4th Twenty20 Innings Score
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the fourth T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on Friday:
Pakistan 158-5 in 20 overs (M. Rizwan 90 not out, M. Nawaz 21 not out; M. Henry 2-22)
Toss: New Zealand
Recent Stories
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
More Stories From World
-
Int'l conference held to boost dialogue among civilizations11 minutes ago
-
China's Jiangsu reports foreign trade of 5.25 trillion yuan in 202321 minutes ago
-
China plans to further boost consumption for economic recovery21 minutes ago
-
China becomes world's top auto exporter in 2023: official31 minutes ago
-
China's oldest subway line to expand into Beijing suburbs31 minutes ago
-
SFJ defies threats, plans peaceful Khalistan Freedom Rally in Rome on Jan 2631 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Potential site search for high-level radioactive waste40 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's corn purchases hit record high in 202340 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher40 minutes ago
-
China home to nearly 3.38 mln 5G base stations41 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown41 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 birds winter in north China nature reserve41 minutes ago