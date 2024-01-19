Open Menu

New Zealand V Pakistan - 4th Twenty20 Innings Score

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th Twenty20 innings score

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the fourth T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on Friday:

Pakistan 158-5 in 20 overs (M. Rizwan 90 not out, M. Nawaz 21 not out; M. Henry 2-22)

Toss: New Zealand

