New Zealand V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Sunday:
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham c Fortuin b Paterson 20
D. Conway lbw b Moreki 1
K. Williamson not out 112
R. Ravindra not out 118
Extras (lb1, nb4, w2) 7
Total (for 2 wkts, 86 overs) 258
To bat: D.
Mitchell, T. Blundell, G. Phillips, M. Santner, K. Jamieson, M. Henry, T. Southee
Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Conway), 2-39 (Latham)
Bowling: Olivier 19-3-62-0 (w1, nb2), Moreki 22-2-81-1 (w1, nb2), Paterson 22-3-59-1, de Swardt 14-4-24-0, Brand 9-0-31-0
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp AFCON triumph for I. Coast, S. Africa also reach semis7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 minutes ago
-
Clark sets course record at Pebble Beach with superb 607 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table27 minutes ago
-
Girona drop vital points in title race, Barca beat Alaves27 minutes ago
-
Slovakia rout Serbia in Djokovic absence to make Davis Cup finals27 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
O'Neill makes history as N.Ireland's first nationalist leader1 hour ago
-
Ivory Coast sink Mali at the death in AFCON quarters1 hour ago
-
Townsend relieved as Scotland hold out to end Cardiff losing streak1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated1 hour ago