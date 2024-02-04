New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Sunday:

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham c Fortuin b Paterson 20

D. Conway lbw b Moreki 1

K. Williamson not out 112

R. Ravindra not out 118

Extras (lb1, nb4, w2) 7

Total (for 2 wkts, 86 overs) 258

To bat: D.

Mitchell, T. Blundell, G. Phillips, M. Santner, K. Jamieson, M. Henry, T. Southee

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Conway), 2-39 (Latham)

Bowling: Olivier 19-3-62-0 (w1, nb2), Moreki 22-2-81-1 (w1, nb2), Paterson 22-3-59-1, de Swardt 14-4-24-0, Brand 9-0-31-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)