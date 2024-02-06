Open Menu

New Zealand V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 10:10 AM

New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday:

New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)

South Africa 1st innings (overnight 80-4)

E. Moore c Conway b Henry 23

N. Brand c Blundell b Jamieson 4

R. van Tonder lbw b Jamieson 0

Z. Hamza b Santner 22

D. Bedingham c Santner b Henry 32

K. Petersen c Williamson b Ravindra 45

R. de Swardt lbw b Henry 0

C. Fortuin c Southee b Santner 9

D.

Oliver not out 15

T. Moreki b Santner 5

D. Paterson b Ravindra 1

Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6

Total (all out, 72.5 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Brand), 2-26 (van Tonder), 3-30 (Moore), 4-74 (Hamza), 5-83 (Bedingham), 6-83 (de Swardt), 7-120 (Fortuin), 8-152 (Petersen), 9-161 (Moreki), 10-162 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 13-3-41-0, Henry 14-6-31-3, Jamieson 15-6-35-2 (nb1), Santner 21-8-34-3, Ravindra 9.5-5-16-2

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Van Paterson Conway South Africa Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

2 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

11 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

11 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

11 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

11 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

11 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

11 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

11 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

11 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

11 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World