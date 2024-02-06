New Zealand V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday:
New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)
South Africa 1st innings (overnight 80-4)
E. Moore c Conway b Henry 23
N. Brand c Blundell b Jamieson 4
R. van Tonder lbw b Jamieson 0
Z. Hamza b Santner 22
D. Bedingham c Santner b Henry 32
K. Petersen c Williamson b Ravindra 45
R. de Swardt lbw b Henry 0
C. Fortuin c Southee b Santner 9
D.
Oliver not out 15
T. Moreki b Santner 5
D. Paterson b Ravindra 1
Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6
Total (all out, 72.5 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Brand), 2-26 (van Tonder), 3-30 (Moore), 4-74 (Hamza), 5-83 (Bedingham), 6-83 (de Swardt), 7-120 (Fortuin), 8-152 (Petersen), 9-161 (Moreki), 10-162 (Paterson)
Bowling: Southee 13-3-41-0, Henry 14-6-31-3, Jamieson 15-6-35-2 (nb1), Santner 21-8-34-3, Ravindra 9.5-5-16-2
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
