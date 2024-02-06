New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday:

New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)

South Africa 1st innings (overnight 80-4)

E. Moore c Conway b Henry 23

N. Brand c Blundell b Jamieson 4

R. van Tonder lbw b Jamieson 0

Z. Hamza b Santner 22

D. Bedingham c Santner b Henry 32

K. Petersen c Williamson b Ravindra 45

R. de Swardt lbw b Henry 0

C. Fortuin c Southee b Santner 9

D.

Oliver not out 15

T. Moreki b Santner 5

D. Paterson b Ravindra 1

Extras (b2, lb3, nb1) 6

Total (all out, 72.5 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Brand), 2-26 (van Tonder), 3-30 (Moore), 4-74 (Hamza), 5-83 (Bedingham), 6-83 (de Swardt), 7-120 (Fortuin), 8-152 (Petersen), 9-161 (Moreki), 10-162 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 13-3-41-0, Henry 14-6-31-3, Jamieson 15-6-35-2 (nb1), Santner 21-8-34-3, Ravindra 9.5-5-16-2

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)