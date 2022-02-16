UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Virus Cases Spike As Anti-vaccine Protesters Claim Win

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 12:12 PM

New Zealand virus cases spike as anti-vaccine protesters claim win

New Zealand Covid-19 infections reached a record high Wednesday as anti-vaccine protesters claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand Covid-19 infections reached a record high Wednesday as anti-vaccine protesters claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament.

Health authorities reported 1,160 new coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in a country that was largely virus-free until August.

While there have only been 53 virus deaths in the nation of five million, some protesters have taken to the streets railing against Covid-related restrictions and a government vaccination drive.

Demonstrators inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" jammed roads with cars, trucks and campervans last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament in the capital Wellington.

A tense stand-off in the city centre has stretched for nine days, with police largely taking a hand-off approach, aside from violent clashes last Thursday that led to the arrest of 122 protesters.

But law enforcement officials ramped up the rhetoric late Tuesday, describing the protests as "untenable" and saying tow trucks would be used to clear the streets.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he had asked for the military's help, warning anyone who obstructed the "imminent" operation that they faced arrest.

However, no tow trucks were deployed Wednesday, and when a line of police tried to take control of an area near the parked vehicles, they were met by massed demonstrators chanting "whose streets, our streets".

The protesters cheered when police withdrew behind barricades a short time later.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers defended the cautious approach taken by police.

"This remains an incredibly challenging and complex situation to manage, and police are taking care not to escalate matters unnecessarily," he said.

Police have previously expressed concern about the large number of children in the protest camp, accusing demonstrators of trying to use them as human shields to avoid arrest.

Parliamentary speaker Trevor Mallard, who is responsible for running the legislature, took matters into his own hands over the weekend, blasting pop music at the demonstrators on a loop.

Mallard subjected the protesters to "Baby Shark" and Barry Manilow's "Mandy", also activating the lawn's sprinkler system to soak the camp.

Police said they did not condone the tactics.

Related Topics

Protest Police Music Parliament Canada Vehicles Wellington August From Government Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's Clement Noel wins men's Olympic slalom

France's Clement Noel wins men's Olympic slalom

3 minutes ago
 Online Payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Pu ..

Online Payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Punjab begins Across Punjab

27 minutes ago
 PM will arrive on one-day official visit in Lahore ..

PM will arrive on one-day official visit in Lahore today

34 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Delray Beach results

Tennis: ATP Delray Beach results

3 minutes ago
 Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge on Way to Perm ..

Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge on Way to Permanent Deployment After Drills ..

18 minutes ago
 Nearly 1Bln People in India Received At Least 1 Do ..

Nearly 1Bln People in India Received At Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Healt ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>