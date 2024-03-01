New Zealand Volcano Disaster Victims Awarded $6m Damages
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The victims and families affected by the 2019 New Zealand volcano disaster, which claimed 22 lives, were awarded total damages of NZ$10 million (US$6 million) on Friday.
The sum must be paid by five companies that transported 47 tourists to the volcanic island in December 2019, the day it erupted. Many of the 25 survivors suffered terrible burns.
In addition to paying out reparations, the islands' owners, Whakaari Management Limited, along with White Island Tours and helicopter firm Volcanic Air Safaris, who ran tourist trips to the volcano, were also fined.
At Auckland District Court, Judge Evangelos Thomas said the total damages were "no more than a token recognition" of the victims' suffering.
The group had been "physically, mentally and emotionally" traumatised by the disaster, he said, with many still bearing the physical scars.
"Your stories have been heartbreaking and inspiring, it has been a humbling privilege to hear them," Thomas told the victims in court.
He said the exact reparation amounts would be adjusted in some cases, especially in instances where victims had lost parents.
He said each of the five companies sentenced had failed in their duties to assess and mitigate risk. "That failure exposed others to risk of serious injury and death," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From World
-
Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani dead at 9212 minutes ago
-
Fire kills 43 in Bangladesh capital: health minister12 minutes ago
-
Texas battling largest wildfire in its history12 minutes ago
-
Messi and Miami face Florida MLS derby test32 minutes ago
-
New Zealand collapse after Green smacks 174 for Australia42 minutes ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed42 minutes ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims win damages52 minutes ago
-
More than 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire52 minutes ago
-
Guatemala presses charges against AG accused of 'coup' attempt52 minutes ago
-
Canada reimposes visas for Mexican travelers8 hours ago
-
At least 26 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal8 hours ago
-
To the Moon and back: NASA's Artemis II crew rehearses splashdown8 hours ago