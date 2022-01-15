New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency has warned of strong currents and unpredictable surges caused by the eruption of a volcano in the waters of the Pacific island state of Tonga

Earlier in the day, Tonga issued a tsunami warning after the undersea Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted. The eruption became the latest in a series of the ongoing explosive eruptions from the volcano.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai in Tonga," the agency said in a statement.

It also noted that swimmers, surfers, fishermen, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to the shore were most at risk. The agency advised people to leave beaches and coastal areas, as well as stay away from harbors and rivers until at least Sunday morning.