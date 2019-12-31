UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Welcomes 2020 With Excellent Firework

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:53 PM

Thousands of people witness firework that was launched to welcome new year 2020.

Auckland: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2019) New Zealand welcomed new year-2020 with fireworks in capital city here on mid-night.

Thousands of people gathered at vantage points to see the fireworks alight from Auckland's Sky Tower and where, for the first time, lasers and animations accompanied the display to take New Zealand into 2020.

New Year celebrations were in full swing at Federal St in Auckland's CBD, as the fireworks exploded from the Sky Tower.

According to media reports, ,thousands of people gathered at Silo Park, Bastion Pt and Mt Eden while on the North Shore, Bayswater Marina, Devonport's Mt Victoria and Queens Parade offered brilliant vantage points, along with Harbour View Beach Reserve on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

The women and children enjoyed the firework –that spread colors in the sky. “So amazing,” said Naura—a 15-year old girl after seeing fireworks at Silo Park.

“Happy New Year—you are welcome 2020!,” she screamed.

The central city witnessed thousands of people at Federal St from 5pm or danced through to the new year at one of three Britomart Block Party clubs from 8pm to 4am closer to the waterfront.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge put on a dazzling light show from 9pm to 1am, syncing with Sky Tower's midnight fireworks. After that, Australia—welcomed the new year with excellent fire works in Sydney. The live transmission showed the fire work to the entire world from capital of Australia. The citizens were happy and much excited over arrival of new years.

It may be mentioned here that New Zealand and Australia both are the countries in eastern part of the world which welcome every new year first of all other nations—as Sun rises first here in these two countries and then the other countries.

