(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) New Zealand will not change next year's day of celebrating the British sovereign's birthday from June following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the governor-general's office said.

"The timing of this holiday weekend in June remains the same, but it will be known as King's Birthday Weekend," the office of Cindy Kiro, the British monarchy's representative in the former colony, said.

The monarch's birthday is celebrated every first Monday of June despite the fact the queen was born on April 21, 1926. Her eldest son, Charles, became king on the day of her passing and will be known as Charles III. He was born on November 14, 1948.

New Zealand is a constitutional democracy and the king is its official head of state. Neither the king nor his stand-in takes an active or initiating role in the executive functions of the island country's government.