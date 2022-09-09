UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Will Not Reschedule Sovereign's Day In June 2023 - Governor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

New Zealand Will Not Reschedule Sovereign's Day in June 2023 - Governor's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) New Zealand will not change next year's day of celebrating the British sovereign's birthday from June following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the governor-general's office said.

"The timing of this holiday weekend in June remains the same, but it will be known as King's Birthday Weekend," the office of Cindy Kiro, the British monarchy's representative in the former colony, said.

The monarch's birthday is celebrated every first Monday of June despite the fact the queen was born on April 21, 1926. Her eldest son, Charles, became king on the day of her passing and will be known as Charles III. He was born on November 14, 1948.

New Zealand is a constitutional democracy and the king is its official head of state. Neither the king nor his stand-in takes an active or initiating role in the executive functions of the island country's government.

Related Topics

Democracy Same April June November From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

22 minutes ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

28 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

5 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.