New Zealand win revives France on their road to 2027 World Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) France's hangover from last year's Rugby World Cup included a chastening defeat to Ireland, a drab draw with Italy and a scandal-hit tour of south America.

It was far from the ideal way to banish the demons from the one-point quarter-final defeat on home soil to eventual champions South Africa.

However, Saturday's 30-29 victory over New Zealand marked a watershed, a clear indication of France's ability to win tight games against the best with their mind now totally switched to the 2027 tournament in Australia.

"That World Cup, we no longer talk about it," France captain Antoine Dupont told reporters.

"We're in a different place now. We are looking to the future, what is ahead of us. It is one step in a long journey."

During the Six Nations, Fabien Galthie's side was sluggish, missing the key figure of Dupont who stepped away to focus on his Olympic sevens commitments.

Galthie then suffered off the field in Argentina in July with allegations of sexual assault against two of his rookie players while full-back Melvyn Jaminet was hit with a lengthy ban after making racist comments on social media.

"It's been a transition year, post-World Cup," Galthie said.

"It has been rich but difficult to come through," the former France captain added.

France end their November internationals campaign against the Pumas next Friday, having already lost to Felipe Contepomi's outfit earlier in the year in Buenos Aires.

In mitigation that defeat came in the chaotic days after the two scandals that followed the first Test win in Mendoza.

Les Bleus could welcome back winger Damian Penaud, who has missed their two Tests this November with an illness but replacement lock Romain Taofifenua will be sidelined with concussion.

"We move on to Argentina which will come around quickly," Dupont told reporters.

"The squad are conscious, with its experience, that we have accomplished one thing. But the job's not done."

- New Zealand 'pride' -

For the All Blacks, the defeat in Paris was a third straight loss to France and came on the heels of their 12-11 defeat by South Africa there in the World Cup final.

Head coach Scott Robertson is just 13 games into his tenure and after an unconvincing start, the former Crusaders boss steadied the ship with victories over Japan, England and Ireland.

The loss in front of a hostile, sold-out French crowd has put the breaks on his side's development.

"I'm pleased but Test footy comes down to just a little bit of a moment," Robertson said.

"We pride ourselves on how much work we get through, game management, game understanding, discipline.

"We didn't do enough of that," he added.

Next Saturday's season-ending trip to Italy should pose fewer problems for Robertson.

He is set to be boosted by the return of Test centurion Sam Cane, on his final international appearance. Cane missed the Test in Paris because of a head injury he collected in the win over Ireland in Dublin.

Winger Mark Tele'a, who scored two tries in the All Blacks' thrilling win at Twickenham a fortnight ago, is also due to come back after a hand injury ruled him out against France.

Another cause to smile is the good form of try-scoring scrum-half Cam Roigard who spent seven months of the year recovering from a serious knee issue.

"I thought Cam took some great opportunities on his birthday," Robertson said of the 25 year-old.

"He's fought really hard, rehabbed his injury really well and deserved his opportunity to start.

"He had some nice touches and had a good head-to-head with Antoine Dupont)."

