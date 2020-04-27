New Zealand Wins 'Battle' Against Community Transmission of COVID-19 - Prime Minister

New Zealand has "won the battle" against the widespread undetected community transmission of COVID-19, and the gradual cancellation of tough lockdown restrictions will begin on Monday night, the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) New Zealand has "won the battle" against the widespread undetected community transmission of COVID-19, and the gradual cancellation of tough lockdown restrictions will begin on Monday night, the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced.

"There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way," Ardern said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister, New Zealand has "avoided the worst" in the situation with the pandemic thanks to relevant quarantine measures.

In March, the government implemented a four-tier alert system over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and introduced the highest level of threat response with the toughest restrictions on people's movements in the modern history of the island nation.

On Monday at midnight, New Zealand will lower its lockdown level from 4 to 3, allowing retailers, restaurants and schools to reopen on a smaller scale.

'We are opening up the economy, but we're not opening up people's social lives,' she said, noting that some restrictions on public life will remain in place due to the risk of a new wave of the pandemic.

The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, confirmed that the transmission of the virus had been eliminated while stressing that it did not mean there were zero new cases. According to him, the authorities can currently trace where all the new cases are coming from.

The current total of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 1,469, with one case confirmed over the past 24 hours. The death toll remains at 19.