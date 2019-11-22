UrduPoint.com
New Zealander Found Guilty Of British Tourist's 'Tinder Murder'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:31 PM

A New Zealand man was found guilty Friday of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane in Auckland last year after a jury rejected his defence that she was accidentally choked in a sex game gone wrong

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A New Zealand man was found guilty Friday of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane in Auckland last year after a jury rejected his defence that she was accidentally choked in a sex game gone wrong.

Millane disappeared on the eve of her 22nd birthday last December, a few days after arriving in Auckland while on a year-long around-the-world holiday after graduating from university.

The 27-year-old accused, whose identity is suppressed under a court ruling, had pleaded not guilty to her murder, but a jury convicted him after a three-week trial.

The court heard Millane and the killer met on the evening of her death after matching on the Tinder dating app, then went back to his city-centre apartment.

The defendant did not dispute the fact that Millane died in his home and that he disposed of her body in rugged bushland outside Auckland, where it was found a week later.

But his defence team claimed Millane died after encouraging him to choke her during consensual sex, then he disposed of the body and cleaned up the death scene because he was in a panic.

More Stories From World

