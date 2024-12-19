New Zealander Lawson Replaces Perez At Red Bull
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) New Zealander Liam Lawson will race for Red Bull alongside world champion Max Verstappen next season after the decision to drop Sergio Perez, the Formula One team confirmed Thursday.
Lawson, 22, who joined the Red Bull Junior Programme five years ago, steps in after just 11 grand prix over two seasons for the team.
The announcement comes a day after Perez said he had agreed a termination deal following a disappointing season by the Mexican. He spent four seasons with the team.
"To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I've wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old," the Lawson said.
