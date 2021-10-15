New Zealanders to have their say on plan to reduce waste

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:24 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealanders are invited to have their say on proposals for a new waste strategy and options for new waste legislation.

"Reducing waste is one of the issues all New Zealanders - especially younger Kiwis - care deeply about," Environment Minister David Parker said in a statement on Friday.

New Zealand is one of the highest generators of waste per person in the world. On average, every year each New Zealander sends approximately 750 kg of waste to landfill, and much of this could be recycled, re-processed or reused, Parker said.

In 2019, waste contributed about 4 percent of New Zealand's total greenhouse gas emissions and around 9 percent of its bio-genic methane emissions, he said.

Parker released the consultation paper "Taking responsibility for our waste", which seeks feedback on a new national waste strategy that sets "a bold new direction for the next three decades." New Zealand is committed to building "a low carbon, circular economy." Some important steps include banning single-use plastic bags and the plan to phase out other single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics, the minister said.

Feedback will help shape the final proposals for reform. Once developed, new legislation will replace the Waste Minimization Act 2008 and Litter Act 1979, he said.

"We are designing new waste legislation that will support the transformation New Zealand needs," Parker said, adding consultation will run for six weeks until Nov. 26.

