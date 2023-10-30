Open Menu

New Zealanders To Vote On Bird Of The Century

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

New Zealanders to vote on Bird of the Century

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A total of 77 New Zealand's native birds are in the running for the title of Bird of the Century 2023 contest, with the voting opened on Monday for two weeks.

The annual Bird of the Year contest has been temporarily rebranded as "Bird of the Century" to celebrate the 100th birthday of the conservation organisation Forest & Bird.

Five extinct species have been added as candidates for the first time: bush wren, South Island snipe, huia, piopio, and laughing owl.

"The five extinct birds in this year's competition are a heartbreaking reminder of the beautiful birds we've lost," said Forest & Bird's chief executive Nicola Toki, adding 82 percent of New Zealand's living native bird species are threatened or at risk of extinction.

The last officially confirmed sighting of huia, an iconic songbird, was in 1907, but it is likely that the huia persisted into the 1920s. The last confirmed record of the laughing owl was a dead specimen found in Canterbury in 1914, but sight and sound records persisted into the 1930s, according to Forest & Bird.

Endemic to New Zealand, antipodean albatross is at serious risk of extinction. The antipodean albatross, with its declining population, is the most threatened species of albatross. There are only 5,100 breeding pairs remaining, according to the Live Ocean Foundation, which supports efforts to protect the giant seabird.

The number one threat to the bird is being killed by long lines from fishing boats, as climate change is thought to drive the albatrosses to feed in more northern waters where they cross paths with fishing fleets, the foundation said.

"Winning Bird of the Century is more than a vanity project; it's a real call to action," it said.

Dozens of campaign managers have signed up to back their favorite species, and Forest & Bird encourages people to share what they are voting for with their communities and friends, and on social media. People can vote for up to five birds.

Related Topics

Dead Century Vote Social Media Threatened From Share New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

14 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

14 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

14 hours ago
SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

14 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

15 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

16 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

16 hours ago

More Stories From World