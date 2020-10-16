UrduPoint.com
New Zealanders Urged Not To Miss Chance To Vote In General Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

New Zealanders urged not to miss chance to vote in general election

New Zealand's Electoral Commission on Friday called on Kiwis to cast their ballots in "the last chance to vote" before the General Election ends on Saturday

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand's Electoral Commission on Friday called on Kiwis to cast their ballots in "the last chance to vote" before the General Election ends on Saturday.

Saturday is election day and the last chance to vote in the 2020 General Election and referendums, according to a statement of the Electoral Commission.

Alicia Wright, chief electoral officer, said in the statement, "2,567 voting places will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, so there is plenty of opportunity for anyone who hasn't voted yet to do so tomorrow." By the end of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million people had voted, which is well ahead of the 1.2 million who voted in advance in 2017, the country's last general election.

"It's fantastic that so many people have got out early to vote, but there are still a lot who haven't, and we don't want them to miss out," Wright said.

This year, for the first time, people can enroll or update their address details on election day before they vote at any voting place, she said.

The preliminary results of the general election will be released progressively after voting closes at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday. Results will be available at election results.govt.nz, according to the Electoral Commission.

Priority is given to the election results, and votes in the two referendums on end of life choice and cannabis will not be counted on election night, Wright said. Preliminary referendum results will be released on Oct. 30, and the official results of the election and referendums will be released on Nov. 6.

More Stories From World

