New Zealanders Urged To Donate Blood Over Summer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) New Zealanders have been urged to donate blood over the summer break, as all blood types are needed, especially A positive blood.

"As one of the most common blood types in New Zealand, we always experience high demand for A positive blood and that looks set to continue over the coming months," New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) National Marketing and Communications Manager Asuka Burge said on Monday.

Special call has been made for those who are A positive to roll up their sleeve and donate blood in the lead-up to the Christmas period.

The NZBS has more than 32,000 appointments to be filled between now and the end of January to meet demand over the holiday season, Burge said.

Last year, 55,323 units of blood, plasma and platelets were issued to patients across New Zealand between December and end of January, she said, adding that the service is forecasting a 4-percent increase over the same period this holiday season.

