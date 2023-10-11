(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) New Zealand had a record net migration gain of 110,200 in the August 2023 year, according to provisional estimates of Stats NZ, the statistics department on Wednesday.

Revised estimates show that annual net migration first exceeded 100,000 in the July 2023 year. Net migration is the difference between migrant arrivals and migrant departures, Stats NZ said.

Annual migrant arrivals reached an all-time high of 225,400 in the August 2023 year. The 115,100 migrant departures were just below the annual record of 117,400 in the February 2012 year, Stats NZ's population indicators manager Tehseen islam said.

"Net migration continues to be driven by non-New Zealand citizen arrivals, with about eight out of nine migrants arriving on a non-New Zealand passport," Islam said, adding that this follows a progressive relaxation of COVID-19-related border restrictions from early 2022, as well as changes to immigration settings.

The net migration loss of 42,600 New Zealand citizens in the August 2023 year is approaching the record loss of 44,400 in the February 2012 year, following a devastating earthquake in the South Island in February 2011.