New Zealand's Annual Number Of Homes Consented Down 25 Pct
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) New Zealand saw 35,236 new homes consented in the year ended March 2024, down 25 percent compared with the year ended March 2023, as the government makes building a home easier and more affordable.
The annual number of new homes consented has continued to decrease from its peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022 in the country, according to data released Thursday by the statistics department Stats NZ.
In the year ended March 2024, there were 15,166 stand-alone houses consented, down 23 percent from a year earlier, while 20,070 multi-unit homes were consented, down 26 percent over the same period, said Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop.
Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats, Heslop said.
Of the multi-unit homes consented in the year ended March 2024, the number of consented apartments and the number of retirement village units were both down 48 percent, he said, adding the 2,188 apartments consented in the year ended March 2024 marked the lowest level in nearly eight years.
