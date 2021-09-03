(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the recent incident in a West Auckland supermarket as a terrorist attack and confirmed that six people were injured.

The attacker was reportedly shot dead by the police at the scene.

"This afternoon, ... a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders ... I want to acknowledge the six innocent people who were attacked, three, as I understand, were seriously injured. This was a violent attack, it was senseless, and I am so sorry," Ardern said at a press conference.