New Zealand's Ardern Describes West Auckland Supermarket Incident As 'Terrorist Attack'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:50 AM

New Zealand's Ardern Describes West Auckland Supermarket Incident as 'Terrorist Attack'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the recent incident in a West Auckland supermarket as a terrorist attack and confirmed that six people were injured.

The attacker was reportedly shot dead by the police at the scene.

"This afternoon, ... a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders ... I want to acknowledge the six innocent people who were attacked, three, as I understand, were seriously injured. This was a violent attack, it was senseless, and I am so sorry," Ardern said at a press conference.

