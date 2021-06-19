Thousands of people turned out on Saturday night to watch Vector Lights bring Auckland's iconic Harbour Bridge to life to celebrate the beginning of Matariki (Maori New Year)

Matariki Festival 2021 begins on Saturday June 19 and runs through until Sunday July 11.

This year's Matariki Festival promises to be a great lead-in for the official recognition of Matariki in 2022, when it becomes a public holiday.

Vector Lights for Matariki Festival on Auckland Harbour Bridge were shining bright with a new light show on Saturday night.

The specially-composed Vector Lights opening show sequence wowed local residents watching and listening from different vantage points throughout the city.

Vector Lights use renewable energy technology, stored through 630 solar panels, to light the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Each of the 90,000 LEDs added to the bridge can be individually programmed, allowing for an almost infinite array of designs and effects.