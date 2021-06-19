UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand's Auckland Celebrates Maori New Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

New Zealand's Auckland celebrates Maori New Year

Thousands of people turned out on Saturday night to watch Vector Lights bring Auckland's iconic Harbour Bridge to life to celebrate the beginning of Matariki (Maori New Year)

AUCKLAND (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Thousands of people turned out on Saturday night to watch Vector Lights bring Auckland's iconic Harbour Bridge to life to celebrate the beginning of Matariki (Maori New Year).

Matariki Festival 2021 begins on Saturday June 19 and runs through until Sunday July 11.

This year's Matariki Festival promises to be a great lead-in for the official recognition of Matariki in 2022, when it becomes a public holiday.

Vector Lights for Matariki Festival on Auckland Harbour Bridge were shining bright with a new light show on Saturday night.

The specially-composed Vector Lights opening show sequence wowed local residents watching and listening from different vantage points throughout the city.

Vector Lights use renewable energy technology, stored through 630 solar panels, to light the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Each of the 90,000 LEDs added to the bridge can be individually programmed, allowing for an almost infinite array of designs and effects.

Related Topics

Technology Auckland June July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kenya Airways resumes London flights

4 minutes ago

Germany Bears Burden of Shame 80 Years After Invas ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Tells United Russia Party to Join Efforts to ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah explores new avenues of cooperation with G ..

19 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

8 minutes ago

Russia adds 17,906 COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.