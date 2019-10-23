MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) APEC-2021 will still be held in New Zealand's Auckland, although the venue may have to be switched from SkyCity's international convention center that has suffered in a massive fire, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday.

The building has been ablaze since Tuesday with emergency services mobilized to put out the fire and offer help.

"Regardless of that timeline, APEC in 2021 will still be held in Auckland, there is no question there, simply what is in question now is where it will be hosted in terms of building," Ardern told a press conference.

The prime minister said that her government had a contingency plan and was "ready to trigger it if required."

There has been no reports of serious injuries from the fire.