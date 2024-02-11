New Zealand's Capital Holds Multicultural Festival To Mark Year Of Dragon
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) -- New Zealand's capital Wellington has held a multicultural festival to mark the start of the Year of the Dragon, with various ethnic communities gathering at the National Museum to enjoy a multicultural feast.
This multicultural event held on Saturday featured a fusion of music and dance from Maori, Chinese, Indian, Thai, South Korean, Philippine, middle Eastern, African and Latin American communities, said the co-host, the China Cultural Centre in Wellington.
"It was a good opportunity to enjoy cross-cultural performances with beautiful costumes from diverse communities in Wellington region, and to showcase cultural diversity of local talent," said a statement of the center, which co-hosted the event with the Multicultural Council of Wellington.
Former Governor General of New Zealand Anand Satyanand sent his New Year greetings to all the audiences, accompanied by a traditional lion dance and Kapa Haka from Ngati Poneke Young Maori Club, saying the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac symbolizes wisdom, good luck and the strength.
Member of Parliament Celia Wade-Brown acknowledged the huge contribution that diverse communities have made to New Zealand.
Since early February, a series of events celebrating the Chinese New Year have been held across New Zealand.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Death toll climbs to 35 in Tuesday's landslide in Philippines, with 77 missing1 minute ago
-
Hail region Governor Crowns Al-Rajhi winner of 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host on Sunday 1st space debris conference with participants from over 50 countries21 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes bundles of bread in Northern Lebanon31 minutes ago
-
4.7-magnitude quake rocks Japan's Noto region51 minutes ago
-
Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese vessels of 'dangerous' manoeuvres51 minutes ago
-
China to hold military exercises in northern Yellow Sea1 hour ago
-
King Charles thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis1 hour ago
-
Portland: America's liberal utopia loses its shine1 hour ago
-
Indonesia set for presidential vote, ex-general tipped to win1 hour ago
-
Second protest death deepens Senegal political crisis1 hour ago
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape1 hour ago