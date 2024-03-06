WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) New Zealand's total environmental taxes increased 14 percent in the year to March 2022, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Wednesday.

Environmental taxes were 5.8 percent of total tax revenue in the year to March 2022, said Stats NZ environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley.

Environmental taxes encourage action to reduce environmental damage by providing incentives for further efficiency gains, green investment and innovation, and shifts in consumption patterns, he said.

The increase in environmental taxes in the year to March 2022 was primarily due to a 650 million New Zealand Dollar (about 396 million U.S. dollar) increase, or 19 percent, from the energy tax base. This was driven by an increase in taxes on greenhouse gas emissions, Oakley said.

In the same period, total annual greenhouse gas emissions decreased 1.3 percent, primarily due to increased use of renewable energy sources for electricity generation, he said.