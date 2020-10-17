New Zealand’s General Elections: Jacinda Ardern’s party makes historic win

(@fidahassanain)

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party won the general elections of New Zealand, the reports said on Saturday.

Labour party secured 49% of the vote and its ally the Green Party bagged 7.6%, with Collins´ National Party holding 27%, said the latest reports.

They said a quarter of the vote still to be counted.

Conservative National party which belongs to Collin will face historic defeat in nearly 20 years as his party is likely to get only 35 seats.

In a televised speech, Judith Collins congratulated prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying that he believed it for the Labour party.

This is for the first in New Zealand history that a political party has secured such an absolute majority since it adopted a proportional voting system in 1996 which led the country to have

Before elelctions, Ardern had worked a lot, especially to defeat Covid-19 and its transmission throughout the country as only 25 people died of the virus in five million population.

She also took action on gun control after the horrific incident of gun attack on a mosque which claimed 51 Muslim worshipers in the Christchurch mosques attack last year.

Her government stood against all challenging including the natural disasters like Whakaari –a volcanic eruption at White Island that took lives of 21 people and left dozens of others with serious burns.