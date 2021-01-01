MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The airport of New Zealand's northeastern city of Gisborne said on Friday it had been allowed to resume activities following the mass evacuation over the bomb threat.

Earlier in the day, police ordered the evacuation of the Gisborne airport over the received bomb threat.

"We've just received the all clear to resume airport operations. There will be delays to flights so please check with Air NZ. Thanks again to everyone for your help and understanding," the airport wrote on its Facebook page.

The airport said nothing about the result of the search conducted by police at the airport's terminal.