UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand's High Court Rules First 9 Days Of COVID-19 Lockdown Were Unlawful

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

New Zealand's High Court Rules First 9 Days of COVID-19 Lockdown Were Unlawful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The High Court of New Zealand found on Wednesday that the first nine days of the lockdown introduced by the authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic were unlawful.

Last month, Andrew Borrowdale, a lawyer from Wellington, challenged the legality of steps taken in the early stages of the five-week lockdown, including calls by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other officials between March 26 and April 3 urging resident to stay at home. According to the court, an order imposing such restrictions was not passed until April 3, so New Zealanders' rights and freedoms were illegally restricted for those nine days.

"While there is no question that the requirement was a necessary, reasonable and proportionate response to the COVID-19 crisis at the time, the requirement was not prescribed by law and was therefore contrary to s 5 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act," the ruling read.

Last week, New Zealand registered four new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 102 days, prompting the authorities to impose a quarantine on the country's largest city of Auckland.

The island nation has so far confirmed a total of 1,299 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 22.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wellington Auckland March April From Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

14 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

16 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

16 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

19 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

44 minutes ago

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.