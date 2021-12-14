UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Indigenous Species Under Pressure: Indicators

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:18 PM

New Zealand's indigenous species under pressure: indicators

Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, New Zealand's statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

The indicators "extinction threat to indigenous marine species" and "extinction threat to indigenous land species" show the population trends of particular indigenous marine and land species, and how close to losing them altogether.

"Environmental indicators are essential for building the bigger picture of what's happening in our environment. They help us track changes and support decision-making," environmental reporting manager Angela Seaton said in a statement.

According to the indicators, 90 percent of seabird species, 82 percent of shorebird species, and 94 percent of reptile species are either threatened with extinction or at risk of becoming threatened. In addition, the populations of many of New Zealand's indigenous species are expected to decline.

A further published indicator "wetland area" shows an ongoing pattern of net loss. New Zealand's (including the Chatham Islands) freshwater wetland area decreased by almost 1,500 hectares between 2012 and 2018, Seaton said.

Related Topics

Threatened 2018 New Zealand

Recent Stories

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 9 mln

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 9 mln

25 seconds ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,703,644

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,703,644

26 seconds ago
 People to get vaccinated earliest to avoid Omicro ..

People to get vaccinated earliest to avoid Omicron: Nosheen Hamid

27 seconds ago
 PTI fulfills its promise:Yasmeen Rashid

PTI fulfills its promise:Yasmeen Rashid

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.