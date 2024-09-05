New Zealand's Maori Anoint New Queen
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Ngaruawahia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) New Zealand's Maori chiefs anointed a 27-year-old queen as their new monarch Thursday, a surprise choice hailed as a symbol of change for the country's sometimes troubled Indigenous community.
Nga Wai hono i te po Paki was cheered by thousands as she climbed atop a high-backed wooden throne during an elaborate ceremony on the country's North Island.
She is the youngest daughter of King Tuheitia, who died on Friday after heart surgery.
After being selected by a council of chiefs, Nga Wai was ushered to the throne by a phalanx of bare-chested and tattooed men bearing ceremonial weapons -- who chanted, screamed and shouted in acclamation.
Wearing a wreath of leaves, a cloak and a whalebone necklace, she sat beside her father's coffin as emotive rites, prayers and chants were performed.
He has laid in state for six days and on Thursday will be taken by a flotilla of war canoes to his final resting place on the slopes of sacred Mount Taupiri.
As the king's only daughter and his youngest child, Nga Wai was perhaps considered an outside choice to become his successor.
One of her two elder brothers had taken on many ceremonial duties during their father's periods of ill health and had been tipped to take over.
"It is certainly a break from traditional Maori leadership appointments which tend to succeed to the eldest child, usually a male" Maori Cultural Advisor Karaitiana Taiuru told AFP.
Taiuru said it was a "privilege" to witness a young Maori woman become queen, particularly given the ageing leadership and mounting challenges faced by the community.
"The Maori world has been yearning for younger leadership to guide us in the new world of AI, genetic modification, global warming and in a time of many other social changes that question and threaten us and Indigenous Peoples of New Zealand," he said.
"These challenges require a new and younger generation to lead us."
New Zealand's Maori make up about 17 percent of the population or about 900,000 people.
Maori citizens are much more likely than other New Zealanders to be unemployed, live in poverty or suffer cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and suicide.
Maori life expectancy is seven years less than other New Zealanders.
The Kiingitanga, or Maori King movement, was founded in 1858 with the aim of uniting New Zealand's tribes under a single sovereign in the face of British colonisation.
The Maori monarch is a mostly ceremonial role with no legal status.
But it has enormous cultural, and sometimes political, significance -- as a potent symbol of Maori identity and kinship.
Queen Nga Wai is the eighth Maori monarch and the second queen.
Her grandmother, Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, held the position for four decades until 2006.
The new queen studied the Maori language and customary law at New Zealand's Waikato University. She also taught "kapa haka" performing arts to children.
To mark the anniversary of the king's coronation in 2016, she received a traditional Maori "moko" tattoo on her chin.
King Tuheitia, a 69-year-old truck-driver-turned-royal, died on Friday, just days after heart surgery and celebrations marking the 18th anniversary of his coronation.
Tens of thousands of Indigenous citizens and "Pakeha" -- those of European ancestry -- visited to pay respects, mourn and celebrate New Zealand's rich Maori heritage.
Among them was Auckland-based Darrio Penetito-Hemara, who told AFP the king had united "many people across Aotearoa (New Zealand) who don't often see eye-to-eye".
The king leaves a legacy forged "through respect, through aroha (love)", Penetito-Hemara said.
After the queen's coronation, the late king's body was taken to the banks of the Waikato River, flanked by a tribal guard of honour and by members of the New Zealand military.
A fleet of four "waka" -- long, decorated war canoes -- carried his body to Mount Taupiri, where three rugby teams will carry him to the summit.
He will be laid to rest alongside previous Maori monarchs, including his mother.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
More Stories From World
-
Sinner faces Draper for US Open final spot as Pegula stuns Swiatek2 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump hit campaign trail as debate looms12 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Maori anoint new queen32 minutes ago
-
'I knew my time would come', says Draper after US Open breakthrough42 minutes ago
-
Cholera deaths rise sharply worldwide: WHO52 minutes ago
-
Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia52 minutes ago
-
Gunman, 14, kills four in US school shooting52 minutes ago
-
UN's Guterres says China-Africa ties can drive 'renewable energy revolution'1 hour ago
-
Asian markets rebound from sell-off but US data keps traders wary1 hour ago
-
New Zealand's Maori anoint new queen2 hours ago
-
Swiatek sent crashing out of US Open by Pegula2 hours ago
-
Europe's Vega rocket launches in French Guiana2 hours ago