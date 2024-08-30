(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The king of New Zealand's Indigenous Maori people died Friday while recovering from heart surgery at age 69, with aides saying he had "passed to the great beyond".

King Tuheitia passed away peacefully surrounded by family, a spokesperson said, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

He had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery.

"The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness," the spokesperson added in a statement. "A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love."

The Kiingitanga -- Maori King movement -- was founded in 1858 with the aim of uniting New Zealand's Indigenous Maori under a single sovereign.

The position has significant political and symbolic weight, but carries no legal status.