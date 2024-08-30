New Zealand's Maori King Dies, Aged 69
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The king of New Zealand's Indigenous Maori people died Friday while recovering from heart surgery at age 69, with aides saying he had "passed to the great beyond".
King Tuheitia passed away peacefully surrounded by family, a spokesperson said, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.
He had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery.
"The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness," the spokesperson added in a statement. "A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love."
The Kiingitanga -- Maori King movement -- was founded in 1858 with the aim of uniting New Zealand's Indigenous Maori under a single sovereign.
The position has significant political and symbolic weight, but carries no legal status.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
More Stories From World
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list4 minutes ago
-
Long-awaited Ubisoft 'Star Wars' game hits shelves34 minutes ago
-
Van de Zandschulp conquers Alcaraz after contemplating retirement54 minutes ago
-
Bluetongue anguish for Dutch farmers1 hour ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons1 hour ago
-
Solomon Islands voices 'concern' over Pacific police deal1 hour ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan barrels up Japan as five reported dead1 hour ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons1 hour ago
-
Far-left rebel seeking peace with Putin rocks German politics1 hour ago
-
Two-time champion Osaka falls to Muchova at US Open2 hours ago
-
In Georgia, Black voters' optimism meets suppression concern2 hours ago
-
Ajax advance in style but Chelsea made to sweat2 hours ago