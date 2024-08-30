New Zealand's Maori King Dies Aged 69
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Ngaruawahia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The king of New Zealand's Maori died on Friday after heart surgery, with aides saying the beloved 69-year-old monarch, praised as a symbol of national unity, had "passed to the great beyond".
Spokesman Rahui Papa said King Tuheitia died peacefully surrounded by family, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.
A symbol of Maori identity and kinship, Tuheitia occupied a largely ceremonial role and for most of his reign only spoke publicly once a year.
Nonetheless, he helped put New Zealand's rich Indigenous heritage at the centre of public life.
He campaigned to reduce high rates of Indigenous incarceration and for whales to be granted legal personhood, hoping to protect them from the ravages of evermore polluted and warming seas.
"The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness," Papa said in a statement. "A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love."
After a string of health problems, Tuheitia had been in hospital trying to recover from heart surgery when he died.
His body was brought on Friday afternoon to lie in state at a marae -- ceremonial grounds -- near the north island town of Ngaruawahia.
Black-clad mourners flocked to the site as news of the king's death spread.
